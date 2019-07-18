Sheffield author connects black and European cultures

Writer and broadcaster Johny Pitts, who grew up in Firth Park, spoke to Sheffield Live! about Afropean, his recently launched book exploring African and European identities. The book tells a journey of exploration, self reflection and travel focussing on the black European experience and the multiple allegiances of new generations. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!