Fresh appeal for missing Sheffield man

The family of Minod Monger have made a fresh appeal to the public to help find their son who left his home in Ecclesfield on 10 June and was last seen around 6pm the same day in Parson’s Cross. In a video appeal, Prem Monger, urges anyone who knows the whereabouts of his brother to contact the police. At the time he went missing Minod was wearing a white jacket with a fur hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and black croc shoes. As part of their continuing efforts officers have been visiting the Goodwin Sports Centre which Minod used to visit with his family and support worker to play football. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!