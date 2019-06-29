Campaigners welcome release of Hamid Baygi

Migration rights campaigners have welcomed the release of Hamid Baygi, a Sheffield resident who was recently detained and threatened with deportation to his home country Iran. Hamid Baygi has lived in the UK for nearly 50 years but was detained three weeks ago by immigration officers after he visited the Immigration Service at Vulcan House. Baillor Jalloh spoke to Manuchehr of South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group.
