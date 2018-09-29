Sheffield celebrates 50 years of kidney transplants

Surgeons and kidney patients gathered at Kenwood Hotel in Nether Edge to celebrate 50 years of kidney transplants in Sheffield. The first successful transplant in Sheffield was carried out in 1968 at a time when success rates were very low. In the last year the NHS performed 81 transplants with a 90 per cent success rate. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to retired kidney transplant surgeon Andrew Raftery.
