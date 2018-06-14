Sheffield bids farewell to boxing legend

Hundreds attended the funeral of boxing legend Brendan Ingle at Sheffield Cathedral. Ingle Brendan died in May, aged 77 at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, from a brain hemorrhage. The Irish born former boxer trained four world champions from his Wincobank gym, including Johnny Nelson, Naseem Hamed, Junior Witter and Kell Brook. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
