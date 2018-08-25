Sheffield boccia athlete celebrates olympics gold

Sheffield boccia athlete and radio presenter, Sam Hindley, has returned from the Special Olympics GB 40th Anniversary Games with both a gold and a silver medal. The games held at the University of Stirling, Scotland, has been the biggest sporting event of the year for people with intellectual disabilities and also marks the 50th anniversary of the worldwide Special Olympics movement. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
