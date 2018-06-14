Grenfell memorial held at Sheffield Town Hall

A memorial gathering has been held outside Sheffield Town Hall to remember the 72 who died as a result of the Grenfell fire in London one year ago. Earlier councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for housing, and Nether Edge and Sharrow councillor Michelle Cook, spoke to Sheffield Live! about local authority action to improve fire safety in Sheffield’s tower blocks. Baillor Jalloh reports.
