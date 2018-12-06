Kell Brook fight could be last in Sheffield

Former IBF welterweight title holder, Kell Brook, is to take on Australian Michael Zerafa at the Sheffield Arena in what Brook says could be his last fight in the city. The 32 year old Sheffield boxer, once ranked as the worlds best active welterweight, is looking to return to elite competition and will be seeking a quick win. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohamed spoke to Brook’s visiting opponent, Michael Zerafa, as he prepared for the Saturday bout.