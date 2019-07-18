Charity appeal to find stolen van

Sheffield’s RSPCA are appealing for help to locate a van used by the charity after it was reported stolen last weekend. According to the charity the van was stolen overnight between 10pm on Friday 12 July and Saturday 13th. The van has RSPCA stickers all over it, as well as a large image of a cat on one side and a dog on the other. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
