Safety review call after Staniforth Road tram collisions

Rail investigators have called for a safety review to be carried out by Sheffield Council after two collisions in two months involving trams and vehicles at the same spot on Staniforth Road. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said a review of the junction and road signals should be carried out following the incidents on 25 October when a lorry drove into the path of a tram and on 30 November when a car hit a tram at the same junction. James Otter reports for Sheffield Live!