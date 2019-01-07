Sheffield Council seek more adoptive parents

Sheffield Council is launching an urgent appeal for more adoptive parents following release of a government report that reveals the number of children adopted in Yorkshire is at a record low. Government figures reveal only 430 children found permanent new parents in 2018, down from 690 in 2015. Sheffield Council is appealing for more people to come forward to adopt children currently in local authority care including unaccompanied child refugees. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!