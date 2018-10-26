Sheffield tram train in crash on first day of service

Sheffield’s long awaited tram train finally began running only to be derailed on its first day of service after a crash with a lorry on Staniforth Road. The service was due to launch two years ago but has faced delays and cost overruns from an initial estimate of £15 million to a final bill of £75 million. Services were suspended after the incident. Earlier Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis about the launch of the new service.