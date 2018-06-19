Hanover resident speaks of relief at cladding removal

Abdi Jama, a resident of the Hanover Tower in Broomhill, has spoken of his relief of the removal of the tower’s cladding following the Grenfell tragedy. The Hanover Tower is the only one of 24 Sheffield Council-owned tower blocks that failed safety tests carried out in the aftermath of the Grenfell fire in which 72 people died. Within two weeks of the disaster, works began to remove the Hanover Tower cladding. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!

