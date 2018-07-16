Investigation sought over bike-share failure

Councillor Douglas Johnson has called on Sheffield Council to investigate why the Ofo bike-sharing scheme, launched earlier in January this year, is now quitting the city. The firm, which introduced 1000 yellow scan-and-go dockless bikes to Sheffield, has said they will cease operations in the city to concentrate on other markets. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
