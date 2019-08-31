Protests continue against Kashmir crackdown

British Kashmiri’s and their supporters organised a march in Sheffield town centre to protest the Indian government decision to end the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. Since the decision the territory has been in lockdown with thousands of additional troops sent to the region which has been the subject of a dispute between India, Pakistan and China since 1947. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..