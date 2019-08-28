Labour councillors should get on with their job, says opposition leader

Sheffield Liberal Democrat leader, councillor Penny Baker, has told Labour councillors they should get on with the job of serving the people and stop the current in-fighting. The comments come after six labour councillors resigned over the weekend from Sheffield City Council cabinet positions in a row over the way the authority is run. A public petition called for a switch to a committee system of decision-making could prompt a city-wide referendum. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!