Petition launched to welcome child refugees

A petition to commit Sheffield to welcoming at least ten child refugees per year for the next ten years has been presented to Sheffield Council. The campaign has gained more than 500 signatures including one of the survivors of the Kindertransport rescue effort of World War Two, Sue Pearson, who came from Prague to Sheffield to live with a local family. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
