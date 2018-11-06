Social housing exhibition goes on display

An exhibition highlighting grass roots campaigns on housing and homelessness is on display at Union Street co-working space. The week long exhibition, led by Dr Sam Burgum, explores the links between poverty, inequality and housing and looks at how squatting, trespass and direct action campaigns have contributed to awareness and action. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
