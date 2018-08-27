Petition launched to change council decision-making

A petition to open up council decision making has been launched by local democracy campaigners at a gathering hosted at Sheffield Town Hall by Lord Mayor of Sheffield Majid Majid. The campaign, under the banner “It’s Our City” seeks to replace Sheffield Council’s “strong leader” model of cabinet decision making with a new committee system. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
