Council reprieve for Weston Road memorial trees

Sheffield Council has confirmed a U-turn on plans to fell the war memorial trees which line Weston Road, following a campaign by local residents. According to Councillor Lewis Dagnall, 32 trees will now be saved out of the 35 that were earmarked to be cut down as part of the Streets Ahead project to repair roads and improve footpaths across the city. The decision has been welcomed by campaigners. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!