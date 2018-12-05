Hostel accommodation fears for migrant children

Campaigners have handed a petition to Sheffield Council to end the use of the Earl Marshall Guest House in Burngreave to house the children of migrants and refugees. The guest house is routinely used to accommodate single homeless men and concerns have been expressed at the safety of co-housing vulnerable mothers and children. Campaigners claim previous assurances by the council the practice will stop have not been implemented. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
