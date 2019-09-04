Olivia Blake: resignation “was around democracy”

Former Sheffield City Council deputy leader, Olivia Blake, has told Sheffield Live! her “main reason for resigning was around democracy”. Councillor Blake resigned last month after a petition was submitted calling for a referendum on the way the council is run. Meanwhile, councillor Terry Fox has been elected unopposed as the new deputy leader. Baillor Jalloh reports.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..