Olivia Blake: resignation “was around democracy”

Former Sheffield City Council deputy leader, Olivia Blake, has told Sheffield Live! her “main reason for resigning was around democracy”. Councillor Blake resigned last month after a petition was submitted calling for a referendum on the way the council is run. Meanwhile, councillor Terry Fox has been elected unopposed as the new deputy leader. Baillor Jalloh reports.