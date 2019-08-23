Deputy council leader quits over Sheffield decision-making

Sheffield City Council deputy leader, Olivia Blake, has resigned after backing a petition which calls for replacement of the council’s “strong leader” model with a more open committee-based decision-making system. The petition, brought forward by campaign group Its Our City, calls for a referendum over the leadership model and has been signed by over 26,000 residents. Campaigners handed the petition in to the local authority on Friday. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!