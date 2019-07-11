Sheffield Council admits China deal collapse

Sheffield City Council has confirmed a Chinese investment deal that it once described as the best investment deal outside London has now been scrapped. The Labour-run local authority announced the 60-year agreement with the Sichuan Guodong construction firm in 2016. Sheffield Liberal Democrats leader Penny Baker told Sheffield Live! she is not surprised that the deal collapsed. Baillor Jalloh reports.