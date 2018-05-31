Knife campaign launched in Sheffield schools

A group of young Sheffield men are set to visit schools across the city in a campaign to cut down on knife crime. 20 year old Lewis Pask, pro boxer Luke Junior and their friends have devised the “Drop the Knife” campaign to raise awareness of knife crime and its dangers. The initiative comes just a week after two teenagers were stabbed to death in different neighbourhoods. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!

https://vimeo.com/272756313