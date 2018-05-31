RIBA award for Sheffield architects

The refurbished Albert Works building on Sidney Street is one of seven buildings recognised in the Royal Institution of British Architects (RIBA) Yorkshire Awards. The design by Cartwright Pickard Architects converted four traditional red brick industrial warehouses into a modern workspace for creative digital marketing company Jaywing. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
