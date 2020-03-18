Government need to back local businesses following Corona pandemic!

As the government urges people to avoid public spaces and gatherings to places like cinemas, restaurants, pubs and events. Local businesses are taking a huge toll financially as a result of the recent outbreak and emergency measures in place. Today Sheffield needs a pay rise and Acorn teamed up to hand out leaflets to businesses affected. They are calling for the government to do more and help businesses affected. Sheffield Live spoke to the organiser for Sheffield Needs a pay rise Rohan Kon to find out more.