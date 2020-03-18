New measures to delay spread of coronavirus

Director of Public Health for Sheffield, Greg Fell, appearing at a council cabinet meeting, has explained new government advice and local action to delay spread of the coronavirus. The new measures include asking those with symptoms and their families, to stay home for at least 14 days until they are clear of the virus, and shielding the most vulnerable by ensuring they have the necessary support for self isolation and reducing risk of contact with the virus. People are also requested to increase social distancing by avoiding travel and mass gatherings, and working from home where feasible.