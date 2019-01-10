G4S loses contract to house asylum seekers in Sheffield

Security firm G4S has lost its Home Office contract to provide housing accommodation to asylum seekers in Yorkshire after a series of scandals and efforts by campaigners to end the arrangement. A new 10-year contracts, worth £1bn, has been awarded by the Home Office to housing and social care provider Mears including responsibility for housing asylum seekers in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
