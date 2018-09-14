Affordable housing in a shipping container on display

A shipping container has been on display in Sheffield city centre, demonstrating to the public what an affordable home of the future might look like. Fitted out with a compact design including a bed, toilet, kitchen and seating area, container homes are offered as a way to reduce homelessness and improve access to low cost housing. Sheffield Live! reporters Azz Mohammed spoke to Stacy Reed, managing director of My Containers.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..