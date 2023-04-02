Sheffield Grand Mosque opens to the public

A long-awaited Islamic centre and mosque in Burngreave has formally opened its doors to the public, having been under construction for over a decade. The Sheffield Grand Mosque, on Grimesthorpe Rd, is set to be a landmark of Islamic architecture and design. It boasts four halls that cater for community activities, Islamic study, sports such as gymnastics, football and karate training, as well as prayer halls for both men and women. Sheffield live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to volunteers and worshippers at the mosque.