Deliveroo drivers protest against low pay

More than a dozen couriers working for Deliveroo held a demonstration in Sheffield city centre protesting a reduction of their minimum payment rate from £4.25 to £3.15 per delivery. A spokesperson for Deliveroo told Sheffield Live! “We’ve recently introduced changes that mean Deliveroo is investing even more in rider fees. Since making these changes riders in Sheffield are earning over £11.00 per hour on average.” Baillor Jalloh reports.