Stainless steel inventor honoured with Portland Works plaque

A plaque dedicated to stainless steel inventor Harry Brearley has been unveiled at Portland Works by Sheffield United chairman and co-owner Kevin McCabe. Brearley is said to have had the first samples of stainless steel created at the Portland Works factory in 1913 when he introduced his idea to Ernest Stuart, manager at local cutler company R. F. Mosley. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..