Sheffield hosts underwater hockey championship

Hundreds of athletes from 13 countries have been in Sheffield to take part in the world’s underwater hockey championship which is being held at Ponds Forge. The hectic sport which began in the 1950s is becoming increasingly popular with more than 100 teams across the UK. Team GB’s U24 and U19 are taking part in the competition and will be hoping to qualify for the final on Saturday. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!