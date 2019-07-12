Expansion plan for Sheffield anti-idling zone scheme

Sheffield Council is set to double the number of “anti-idling zone” signs with 600 more to be installed at secondary schools, taxi ranks, hospitals and other locations. In August last year, 600 anti-idling signs were put up in the city, with 150 of them at schools. Motorists can be fined £20 if their engine is left on, but according to the Council only one fine has been issued. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Broomhill and Sharrow Vale councillor Angela Argenzio of Sheffield Green Party said the scheme was “failing” because of a lack of enforcement and the local authority should be doing more. Baillor Jalloh reports.