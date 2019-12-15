Heart of Steel sculpture unveiled

Thousands of people have had their names engraved onto a 2.4 metre-high steel heart sculpture which has been unveiled at Meadowhall to raise money for heart research. The British Heart Foundation is raising funds for research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases, including heart disease, stroke, vascular dementia and risk factors such as diabetes. The Heart of Steel sculpture has already raised more than £500,000 since it was designed by artist Steve Mehdi. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!