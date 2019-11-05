Abseiling challenge raised thousands for charity

The annual abseiling challenge down the sheer face of Hallam University’s Owen Building has raised more than £6000 for the British Red Cross. Despite the rain, dozens of participants took part in the 120 foot abseil down the landmark building that greets arrivals to Sheffield with the words of Andrew Motion’s poem ‘What if?…’ Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
