Taxi drivers group welcomes closer police collaboration

A Sheffield taxi drivers association have welcomed the engagement of police and local authorities to address issues affecting the trade. Hundreds gathered at the annual general meeting of Sheffield Eagle Taxi Association to hear from Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police chief Stuart Walne and members of the Sheffield Council’s licensing committee. Issues discussed included driver safety, private hire regulation and clean air zone plans. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
