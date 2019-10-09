Violence reduction fund opens in South Yorkshire

Youth organisations in South Yorkshire are being invited to present proposals for funding from the region’s newly launched Violence Reduction Unit. The unit has been awarded £1.6m of Home Office funding for work on preventing and reducing violent crime and is inviting youth and community organisations to apply for grants of up to £20,000. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
