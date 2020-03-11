£1.5bn investment plan to transform Sheaf Valley

A massive £1.5bn redevelopment project in the Sheaf Valley is being proposed by Sheffield Council, linked to HS2 and and extending from St Mary’s Road to Park Square. The plan includes moving the Sheaf Street dual carriageway out to the current tram route, demolishing the Park Square roundabout and investment in new offices, leisure facilities and public spaces around Sheffield station. The Sheffield Valley project will be one of the biggest council led redevelopment schemes with up to £1bn sought from the private sector and other funding coming from government, Sheffield City Region, HS2 and other partners. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Mazher Iqbal cabinet member for business and investment.