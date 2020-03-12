Union ballot to end Hallam lecturers dispute

The University and College Union are to ballot their members on a deal with Sheffield Hallam University to end the current dispute over excessive workloads. The proposals, which the union are recommending to their members, would provide extra time for new lectures and courses together with a workload monitoring mechanism. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Jane Fearon, branch secretary for Shefffield Hallam UCU.
