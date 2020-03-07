International Women’s Day: more progress needed on gender equality

An open event at Union Street to mark International Women’s Day discussed the struggles women face in employment and in achieving progress on gender equality. The International Women’s Day campaign carries the theme this year of Generation Equality and aims to drive actions that will create a gender-equal world. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Sarah Woolley, general secretary of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..