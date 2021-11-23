Sheffield travellers react to scrapping of HS2

Sheffield rail travellers spoke to Sheffield Live! following the government decision to axe the eastern leg of HS2. The plan to connect leeds and Manchester to the the HS2 network are to be replaced with the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) which promises faster train journeys between the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and the North West, with £96bn expected to be invested into the upgraded rail network. Baillor Jalloh reports.
