Insulation delays add to council house energy costs

Tenants in 255 council houses scheduled for home insulation improvements are now set to watch their energy bills rocket this winter due to a delay in contracting the work. The scheme originally proposed in March 2021 would have seen £2.3m spent on insulating selected council homes this year, upgrading energy performance and substantially reducing heating bills for their tenants. Delays in a tender award mean the works may not begin now before 2024. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Joe Otten, a member of the strategy and resources policy committee at Sheffield Council.