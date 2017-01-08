Tree campaigners form yellow ribbon around Sheffield Town Hall

Campaigners to save Sheffield trees circled the Town Hall to form a human ribbon as part of the latest rally against the Council’s tree felling programme. Hundreds of people turned out in support of Sheffield Tree Action Group, many wearing yellow clothes to symbolise the yellow ribbons that are wrapped around the 20,000 trees scheduled to be removed by City Council contractor, Amey. Sham Powell reports for Sheffield Live!
