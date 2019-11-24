Voter registration deadline approaches for General Election

Over 1 million people have registered to vote in the last week alone as the 26 November deadline approaches. To vote in a UK general election you must be 18 or over on the day of the election, be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen and resident at an address in the UK (or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years), and not be legally excluded from voting. You can only vote once, but if you are a student, you can register at both your university and home address.

For information on registering to vote visit:

https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote