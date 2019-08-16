Longley College students celebrate A-level results

Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News ,
PRINT
A A A

Dozens of students at Sheffield’s Longley College were in a celebratory mood this week after receiving their A-level results. The pass rate for the college rose from 96% to 98%. Meanwhile, the proportion of students in England achieving top grades has fallen to its lowest level for more than ten years with only 25.2% gaining A grade or higher. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!