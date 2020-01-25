Sheffield wellbeing research centre opens

Sheffield Hallam University has formerly opened its Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre which will investigate and develop innovations to increase physical activity and improve population health. The centre, based at the Olympic Legacy Park on the site of the former Don Valley stadium, will host world leading research into approaches to prevent and treat chronic disease through physical activity. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
