Two children reported dead in Shiregreen

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have died and four other children injured after an incident in Shiregreen on Friday. A 37 year old man and a 34 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after reports of concerns for safety at a property in Gregg House Road. The four other children, ages 7 months to 11 years old remain in hospital but were said to be conscious. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!