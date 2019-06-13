Parents appeal for missing son

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information to help find 23 year old Minod Monga, last seen at around 5.30pm on 10 June in the Ecclesfield area of Sheffield. His family are extremely worried about his welfare. He is described as being Asian with dark black hair and around 5ft 4in tall. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!